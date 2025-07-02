Previous
Calm after the rain! by bigmxx
Calm after the rain!

Day 183 - So after the ridiculously hot day yesterday we woke up to rain with a chill in the air today, luckily in the afternoon the sun came out and it warmed up slightly!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
850% complete

Mags ace
Glorious colors and tones!
July 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! no rain here - sunny and hot all day !!
July 2nd, 2025  
