Previous
Photo 3104
Calm after the rain!
Day 183 - So after the ridiculously hot day yesterday we woke up to rain with a chill in the air today, luckily in the afternoon the sun came out and it warmed up slightly!
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Glorious colors and tones!
July 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! no rain here - sunny and hot all day !!
July 2nd, 2025
