My blackstem Hydrangea has flowered at last! by bigmxx
My blackstem Hydrangea has flowered at last!

Day 184 - My blackstem Hydrangea has flowered at last, I was trying to take a picture of it today but it was rather breezy and kept going out of focus it wasn't until I uploaded it that I spied a Hoverfly!
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

