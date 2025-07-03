Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
My blackstem Hydrangea has flowered at last!
Day 184 - My blackstem Hydrangea has flowered at last, I was trying to take a picture of it today but it was rather breezy and kept going out of focus it wasn't until I uploaded it that I spied a Hoverfly!
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
