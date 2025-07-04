Sign up
Previous
Photo 3106
Snaps quickly and runs away!
Day 185 - This is a White Ermine Moth (Spilosoma lubricipeda) which I stumbled across, I quickly snapped a picture of it and then backed away as I'm petrified of them!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3106
photos
50
followers
49
following
850% complete
View this month »
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th July 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he a beauty ! ready for the ball , all wrapped in his ermine stole and spotted gown ! A super close-up ! fav
July 4th, 2025
