Snaps quickly and runs away! by bigmxx
Photo 3106

Snaps quickly and runs away!

Day 185 - This is a White Ermine Moth (Spilosoma lubricipeda) which I stumbled across, I quickly snapped a picture of it and then backed away as I'm petrified of them!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't he a beauty ! ready for the ball , all wrapped in his ermine stole and spotted gown ! A super close-up ! fav
July 4th, 2025  
