Ladybirds in the making!

Day 186 - Mr Google had to help me with the identification of these, apparently they are a ladybird (coccinella septempunctata) larva and pupa.

From Google: The life cycle of a ladybird involves complete metamorphosis through four stages - egg, larva, pupa, and then adult.
