Previous
Photo 3107
Ladybirds in the making!
Day 186 - Mr Google had to help me with the identification of these, apparently they are a ladybird (coccinella septempunctata) larva and pupa.
From Google: The life cycle of a ladybird involves complete metamorphosis through four stages - egg, larva, pupa, and then adult.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3107
photos
50
followers
49
following
851% complete
View this month »
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
5th July 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
