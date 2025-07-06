Previous
A holiday at last! by bigmxx
A holiday at last!

Day 187 - After a bit of a health scare with my husband we now have the all clear and can travel abroad again, so we are at the airport ready for an early flight tomorrow!
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Enjoy! Hope everything is fine with your hubby.
July 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hope all is well. Have a super holiday
July 6th, 2025  
