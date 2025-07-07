Previous
And we’re off! by bigmxx
Photo 3109

And we’re off!

Day 188 - We have arrived in Budapest where we’ve joined the Tui Maya for a weeks river cruise down the Danube! Fingers crossed the rain holds off!!
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
That's great. Have fun.
July 7th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I hope you enjoy your cruise. Budapest is beautiful if you get the chance
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact