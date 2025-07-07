Sign up
Photo 3109
And we’re off!
Day 188 - We have arrived in Budapest where we’ve joined the Tui Maya for a weeks river cruise down the Danube! Fingers crossed the rain holds off!!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That's great. Have fun.
July 7th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I hope you enjoy your cruise. Budapest is beautiful if you get the chance
July 7th, 2025
