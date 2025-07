Linz, Austria

Day 191 - Today we have been in Linz, there are so many pretty and interesting places to see but my favourite was the New Cathedral also known as Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.



The first stone was laid on 1 May 1862 and in 1924 Bishop Johannes Maria Gföllner consecrated the finished building as the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The Cathedral has room for 20,000 people, the cathedral is the largest (130 meters long, and the ground 5,170 square meters), but not the highest.