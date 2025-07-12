Previous
Last morning in Vienna by bigmxx
Last morning in Vienna

Day 193 - We had another walk around Vienna this morning before our departure back to Budapest. We went into St Peter’s Church and was lucky enough to be met with a choir practicing for a concert, the sound was magical
12th July 2025

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Mags ace
Gorgeous captures! I'll bet the sound was very magical.
July 12th, 2025  
