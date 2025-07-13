Budapest and it’s not raining!

Day 194 - Today was the last day of our River cruise and it’s been a scorcher of a day reaching 33. We took in the sites using the hop on hop off buses and finished it with a long walk back to the ship along the River Danube. The sight that will stay with me today is the sight of the ‘The Shoes on the Danube Bank’ (top centre picture) it’s a memorial erected on 16 April 2005, the memorial is to honour the Jews who were massacred by fascist antisemitic Hungarian militia during the Second World War. They were ordered to take off their shoes (shoes were valuable and could be stolen and resold by the militia after the massacre), they were then shot at the edge of the water so that their bodies fell into the river and were carried away, the memorial represents their shoes left behind on the bank.