Eww eww eww!

Day 198 - My husband knows I'm petrified of moths (much to his amusement) but it didn't stop him calling me outside to 'come look at something interesting' well I was greeted by the HUGE moth, Mr Goole informs me it's an Oak Eggar Moth (Lasiocampa quercus) it is Britains largest day flying moth! The moth's wingspan is about 45 mm (male) to 75 mm (female)!