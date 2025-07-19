Previous
Fun at the cinema!
Fun at the cinema!

Day 200 - We took the Grandchildren to the cinema, they were so good they sat still through the whole 1hr 45 mins, we watch Lilo and Stitch - I'm don't know about the kids but I thoroughly enjoyed it!
19th July 2025

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
