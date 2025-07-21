Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
I don't think I'll need to water the plants tonight!
Day 202 - I was thinking of going out to water the plants but then we had 10 minutes of torrential rain and a storm so I think I'll give it a miss tonight!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3123
photos
51
followers
50
following
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh I don’t know 🤔….
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! No. It's always nice when the heavens water our plants for us. =)
July 21st, 2025
Monica
One less chore to do!
July 21st, 2025
Agnes
ace
Sometimes it’s nice when it rains
July 21st, 2025
