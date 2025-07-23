Previous
Before and after! by bigmxx
Before and after!

Day 204 - No rain today so a venture out! I love how Dandelions look just as good when they are flowers and then when they turn to seed!
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
856% complete

Photo Details

