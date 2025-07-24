Sign up
Previous
Photo 3126
Enormous flowers!
Day 205 - My husband knocked a stem off my Hydrangea a while back and just stuck it in a pot, it's doing really well and has grown enormous flowers, much bigger than the mother plant!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
24th July 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Wow! It’s lovely.
July 24th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
It looks really healthy. Well done hubby.
July 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how pretty! He has to have a green thumb!
July 24th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Ha a green thumb I see!
July 24th, 2025
