Enormous flowers!

Day 205 - My husband knocked a stem off my Hydrangea a while back and just stuck it in a pot, it's doing really well and has grown enormous flowers, much bigger than the mother plant!
Lou Ann ace
Wow! It’s lovely.
July 24th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
It looks really healthy. Well done hubby.
July 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how pretty! He has to have a green thumb!
July 24th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Ha a green thumb I see!
July 24th, 2025  
