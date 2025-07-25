Sign up
Photo 3127
Something from nothing!
Day 206 - This sculpture is one of several dotted around Shorne Woods Country Park, it was made using artefacts found around the old quarries at Shorne Woods.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
3
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3127
photos
51
followers
50
following
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a very creative sculpture and a good use of waste products
July 25th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful creative sculpture
July 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s amazing especially because it is made using the old quarry parts!
July 25th, 2025
