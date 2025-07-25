Previous
Something from nothing! by bigmxx
Photo 3127

Something from nothing!

Day 206 - This sculpture is one of several dotted around Shorne Woods Country Park, it was made using artefacts found around the old quarries at Shorne Woods.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's a very creative sculpture and a good use of waste products
July 25th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful creative sculpture
July 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
That’s amazing especially because it is made using the old quarry parts!
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact