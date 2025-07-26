Sign up
Photo 3128
Enjoying the sun!
Day 207 - After consulting with Mr Google I think this is a Speckled Wood butterfly, it was taking advantage of todays intermittent sun!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
What a lovely little butterfly.
July 26th, 2025
