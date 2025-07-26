Previous
Enjoying the sun! by bigmxx
Enjoying the sun!

Day 207 - After consulting with Mr Google I think this is a Speckled Wood butterfly, it was taking advantage of todays intermittent sun!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
What a lovely little butterfly.
July 26th, 2025  
