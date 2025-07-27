Previous
Munching on a leaf! by bigmxx
Photo 3129

Munching on a leaf!

Day 208 - Mr Google informs me this is a Green nettle weevil (Phyllobius pomaceus)
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super close-up and detail
July 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice detail.
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact