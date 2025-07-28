Previous
Day 209 - This is the beautiful Leeds Castle we visited today, it didn't rain even though the sky might suggest it did!

It is built on islands in a lake formed by the River Len to the east of the village of Leeds and is a historic Grade I listed estate.

A castle has existed on the site since 857.[1] In the 13th century, it came into the hands of King Edward I, for whom it became a favourite residence; in the 16th century, Henry VIII used it as a dwelling for his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

The present castle dates mostly from the early 19th century. Its last private owner, Olive, Lady Baillie, left the castle in trust to open it to the public. It has been open since 1976
Shirley ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Its name often causes confusion with people thinking it’s near the northern city of Leeds. It looks an impressive building. Your weather & skies look like ours today.
July 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh! Splendid shot with that sky above and the castle .
July 28th, 2025  
