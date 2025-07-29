Previous
Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Taking a rest!

Day 210 - This butterfly, I think it's a green-veined white sat on this flower for ages allowing me to take a few pictures before it flew off!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Michelle

