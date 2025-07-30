Previous
Floating by! by bigmxx
Photo 3132

Floating by!

Day 211 - Today has been a rather humid warm day, I could have jumped in right beside the swan and had a swim, but I didn't as I didn't have a towel!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely close up shot.
July 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact