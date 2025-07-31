Sign up
Photo 3133
Surprise find!
Day 212 - I had a quick walk out into the garden between todays rain showers, I got a surprise when I noticed my clump of house leeks had a flower on, they only flower every few years and I can't remember when they last flowered!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper
ace
That's wonderful. Post a photo when the buds open out, they're very pretty.
July 31st, 2025
