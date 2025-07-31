Previous
Surprise find! by bigmxx
Surprise find!

Day 212 - I had a quick walk out into the garden between todays rain showers, I got a surprise when I noticed my clump of house leeks had a flower on, they only flower every few years and I can't remember when they last flowered!
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Sue Cooper ace
That's wonderful. Post a photo when the buds open out, they're very pretty.
July 31st, 2025  
