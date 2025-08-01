Previous
Reaching for the sky! by bigmxx
Reaching for the sky!

Day 213 - These Artichokes are over 7 feet tall I hadn't realised they grew so tall!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
