Day 214 - Today we went to Stoneacre a National Trust property, one we haven't managed to get into before as it's only open certain months of the year at weekends. the house was built around the 1480s and is a typically local design known as a Kentish Wealden Hall House, it's though to have got it's name from the fact that Kentish Ragstone was quarried nearby.The history of Stoneacre can be found here on the National Trusts website, if you wish to know more of the building: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/kent/stoneacre/the-history-of-stoneacre