Where has the time gone!

Day 216 - It's our 41st Wedding Anniversary today and my sister had a card made for us - oh my I feel so old!
4th August 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a great card! Happy anniversary ❤️❤️
August 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A great card, we’re at 42 years. Happy Anniversary. 🍾🥂
August 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely idea, and so many memories. Happy anniversary. We are 55 years!
August 4th, 2025  
