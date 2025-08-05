Previous
Fun at the park! by bigmxx
Fun at the park!

Day 217 - The Grandchildren are in their element when out and about, even though they tire us out we have so much fun we wouldn’t miss it for the world!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
How wonderful that you can spend so much time with them.
August 5th, 2025  
