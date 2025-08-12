Sign up
Previous
Photo 3145
Sunbathing!
Day 224 - This buddleia bush was teaming with butterflies, they was enjoying the hot sunny day, I wasn't I went indoors as quickly as possible!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
4
3
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3145
photos
53
followers
53
following
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful capture fav!
August 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
August 12th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
August 12th, 2025
