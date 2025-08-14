Previous
Hairy! by bigmxx
Photo 3147

Hairy!

Day 226 - Mr Google informs me this is a Buff-tip moth (Phalera bucephala) caterpillar whatever it is it was moving really fast!
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A well detailed image
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact