Photo 3147
Hairy!
Day 226 - Mr Google informs me this is a Buff-tip moth (Phalera bucephala) caterpillar whatever it is it was moving really fast!
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Shirley
ace
A well detailed image
August 14th, 2025
