Day 229 - This is the inside of Rochester Cathedral, Rochester, Kent, situated inside is a Float Plane. The plane is a Short Scion Floatplane G-AEZF aircraft, which was decommissioned in 1958 and took 12 years to restore and has just gone on display for the month of August.

Information quote: The aircraft was built in the Short Brothers factory that was once located on Rochester Esplanade, a short walk from the Cathedral. Constructed in 1937, the plane saw service in the Second World War before becoming a civilian aircraft.
