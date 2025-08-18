Sign up
Photo 3151
These have seen better days!
Day 230 - I know these as Lords & Ladies or Cuckoo Pint plant and they are highly poisonous, it looked like something had been eating them!
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So attractive with their shiny, bright red and berries .
August 18th, 2025
