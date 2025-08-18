Previous
These have seen better days! by bigmxx
These have seen better days!

Day 230 - I know these as Lords & Ladies or Cuckoo Pint plant and they are highly poisonous, it looked like something had been eating them!
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Michelle

Beryl Lloyd ace
So attractive with their shiny, bright red and berries .
August 18th, 2025  
