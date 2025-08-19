Previous
Odd looking Ladybird! by bigmxx
Photo 3152

Odd looking Ladybird!

Day 231 - This ladybird was rather orange and had a white face so I'm wondering if it might be a Harlequin Ladybird (Harmonia Axyridis)
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact