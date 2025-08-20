Previous
It turned out nice in the end! by bigmxx
Photo 3153

It turned out nice in the end!

Day 232 - The weather was rather dreary and windy this morning but it made for good windsurfing (rather them then me)! In the afternoon the wind dropped off and the sun shone all afternoon it was such a contrast
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Super action capture, but not for me!
