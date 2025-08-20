Sign up
Previous
Photo 3153
It turned out nice in the end!
Day 232 - The weather was rather dreary and windy this morning but it made for good windsurfing (rather them then me)! In the afternoon the wind dropped off and the sun shone all afternoon it was such a contrast
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3153
photos
53
followers
53
following
2
1
365
X-S1
20th August 2025 12:19pm
Margaret Brown
ace
Super action capture, but not for me!
August 20th, 2025
