Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3156
A new one on me!
Day 235 - I saw this strange moth in the garden and quickly took a phone shot of it, Mr Google informs me it's a Box Tree moth, hopefully he's right!
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3156
photos
53
followers
53
following
864% complete
View this month »
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd August 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
That's amazing. A new one for me too. Fav.
August 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot Michelle
August 23rd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
I just googled this moth and it's the one that destroys box hedges 😬. It's very attractive thought.
August 23rd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super shot new to me too!
August 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close