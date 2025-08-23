A new one on me!

Previous
Day 235 - I saw this strange moth in the garden and quickly took a phone shot of it, Mr Google informs me it's a Box Tree moth, hopefully he's right!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper ace
That's amazing. A new one for me too. Fav.
August 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot Michelle
August 23rd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I just googled this moth and it's the one that destroys box hedges 😬. It's very attractive thought.
August 23rd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Super shot new to me too!
August 23rd, 2025  
