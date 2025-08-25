Sign up
Previous
Photo 3158
Making the most of the hot sunny day!
Day 237 - This Red Admiral was making the most of the hot sunny day today, from tomorrow it's meant to be cloudy and then it goes down hill as the week progresses, even though we could do with the rain
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
5
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3158
photos
53
followers
53
following
865% complete
View this month »
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
25th August 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful image!
August 25th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
August 25th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing capture, nicely focused
August 25th, 2025
