Making the most of the hot sunny day! by bigmxx
Photo 3158

Making the most of the hot sunny day!

Day 237 - This Red Admiral was making the most of the hot sunny day today, from tomorrow it's meant to be cloudy and then it goes down hill as the week progresses, even though we could do with the rain
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful image!
August 25th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
August 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing capture, nicely focused
August 25th, 2025  
