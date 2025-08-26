Previous
Banded Demoiselle Damselfly by bigmxx
Banded Demoiselle Damselfly

Day 238 - So much for the rain we was meant to have today, it didn't amount to much just a heavy 5 minute shower, but I didn't mind as it was sunny and the dragonflies and damselflies were out in abundance
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Kate ace
Great details
August 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well spotted and nicely captured.
August 26th, 2025  
