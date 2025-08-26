Sign up
Previous
Photo 3159
Banded Demoiselle Damselfly
Day 238 - So much for the rain we was meant to have today, it didn't amount to much just a heavy 5 minute shower, but I didn't mind as it was sunny and the dragonflies and damselflies were out in abundance
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Kate
ace
Great details
August 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well spotted and nicely captured.
August 26th, 2025
