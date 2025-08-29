Sign up
Previous
Photo 3162
What would our kids do without us!
Day 241 - My daughter has moved into a new house share and she didn’t like the dark brown wallpaper in her bedroom as it was peeling off, so she stripped the wall and then got upset because it looked horrible- mum and dad to the rescue!
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a professional job!
August 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great job
August 29th, 2025
Kate
ace
Mum & Dad have skills!
August 29th, 2025
