Previous
Photo 3163
Can you spot the birdies!
Day 242 - I love to spot faces and things from random patterns and shapes (Pareidolia) so I found this tree really inspiring!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
I do spot them they look likes owls!
August 30th, 2025
