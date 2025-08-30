Previous
Can you spot the birdies! by bigmxx
Can you spot the birdies!

Day 242 - I love to spot faces and things from random patterns and shapes (Pareidolia) so I found this tree really inspiring!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
I do spot them they look likes owls!
August 30th, 2025  
