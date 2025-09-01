Sign up
Previous
Photo 3165
After one of todays many rain showers!
Day 244 - I wish this was in my garden!
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
4
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3165
photos
53
followers
53
following
View this month »
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely !
September 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
So beautiful! This is passiflora edulis, yes?
September 1st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Super close-up and detail
September 1st, 2025
