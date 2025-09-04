Sign up
Previous
Photo 3168
Such an active caterpillar!
Day 247 - This is only the second time I've seen one of these in my garden, it's a Privet hawk moth caterpillar and they are so active and wiggly - they freak me out!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
