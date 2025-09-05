Previous
I just need to have a bit of patience! by bigmxx
Photo 3169

I just need to have a bit of patience!

Day 248 - I've started to feel chilly in the UK, I wish I was on that plane off to somewhere hot and sunny, but I've got to wait another 2 weeks!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact