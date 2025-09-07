Previous
Knackered is an understatement!
Knackered is an understatement!

Day 250 - We have had our 3 Grandchildren to stay for the weekend while their mum and dad attended a wedding, they are on the go all the time and that's right up until they eventually go to sleep and then they are up early!
7th September 2025

Shirley ace
A nice fun collage of time with you both
September 7th, 2025  
