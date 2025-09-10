Previous
What a difference a day makes! by bigmxx
What a difference a day makes!

Day 253 - The sun was shinning when we started chopping part of a tree down, we got most of it down and the heavens opened, 3 hours later it stopped raining long enough for us to clear up!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
