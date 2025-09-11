Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
All weathers today in London!
Day 254 - We’ve been to visit my youngest daughter in her new home on the Isle of Dogs (London), so my husband can do some jobs for her! We walked to Greenwich to have dinner and we had a whole range of weather on the way!
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3175
photos
54
followers
54
following
869% complete
View this month »
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
