All weathers today in London! by bigmxx
All weathers today in London!

Day 254 - We’ve been to visit my youngest daughter in her new home on the Isle of Dogs (London), so my husband can do some jobs for her! We walked to Greenwich to have dinner and we had a whole range of weather on the way!
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

