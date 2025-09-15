Previous
Dodging the rain! by bigmxx
Photo 3179

Dodging the rain!

Day 258 - I came across these tree fungi a type I've not seen before, they had like a brown powdery coating that was blowing everywhere!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact