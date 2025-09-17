Sign up
Previous
Photo 3181
Hold on tight!
Day 260 - Today we was meant to have torrential rain all day, that didn't materialise but it's been extremely windy!
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
4
3
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
17th September 2025 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful bird!
September 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
We seem to have had your rain ! Drenching rain, but quite warm !! What a super find and capture ! fav
September 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like his feathers are blowing
September 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What pretty bird! The blowing feather reminds me of those old wind up toys!
September 17th, 2025
