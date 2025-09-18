Previous
Eviction notice served!! by bigmxx
Photo 3182

Eviction notice served!!

Day 261 - This huge spider was strutting it's stuff across my bedroom floor so it had to go, carefully caught and put outside!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Gillian Brown ace
It’s a big one!
September 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a humane thing to do
September 18th, 2025  
