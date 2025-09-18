Sign up
Previous
Photo 3182
Eviction notice served!!
Day 261 - This huge spider was strutting it's stuff across my bedroom floor so it had to go, carefully caught and put outside!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3182
photos
55
followers
55
following
871% complete
View this month »
2
2
1
365
18th September 2025 1:40pm
Gillian Brown
ace
It’s a big one!
September 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a humane thing to do
September 18th, 2025
