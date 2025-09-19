Previous
All ready for the off tomorrow! by bigmxx
All ready for the off tomorrow!

Day 262 - We are at the airport hotel for the night ready for our early morning flight to join the cruise ship for our Mediterranean cruise!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
