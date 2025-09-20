Previous
Here at last! by bigmxx
Here at last!

Day 263 - We have been up since 5am and after a very long day we have arrived in Majorca and joined the cruise ship, ready to set sail!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous. I like your pov on the cruise ship photo
September 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks amazing
September 20th, 2025  
