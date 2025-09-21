Previous
I see a lot of sea! by bigmxx
I see a lot of sea!

Day 264 - It’s a sea day today so lots of sunbathing, eating, drinking and having a laugh normally at the expense of my sister and her husband!
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
