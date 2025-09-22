Sign up
Photo 3186
Piombino, Italy
Day 265 - After a beautiful sunny day yesterday, today started with rain and predicted thunder storms all day (which luckily didn’t appear until later at night) so we did t venture far!
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
