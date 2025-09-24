Previous
Livorno, Italy by bigmxx
Livorno, Italy

Day 267 - Bit disappointed today as we should have been going to Calvi, Corsica but it was too rough for the tender to land so we went to Livorno. We still managed a bit of sightseeing and try the local cocktails!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy ace
Wonderful collage.
September 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage!
September 24th, 2025  
