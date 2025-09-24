Sign up
Previous
Photo 3188
Livorno, Italy
Day 267 - Bit disappointed today as we should have been going to Calvi, Corsica but it was too rough for the tender to land so we went to Livorno. We still managed a bit of sightseeing and try the local cocktails!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful collage.
September 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage!
September 24th, 2025
